Trump cancels White House Christmas party for members of the press

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — President Trump has canceled the White House Christmas party for members of the media, ending a decades-old tradition.

Fox News reports the annual holiday event allowed attendees to bring members of their families, and featured an elaborate buffet with items such as crab claws and lamb chops.

In previous administrations, the president and first lady would pose for photos with guests in attendance, a process that would take hours. But for last year’s party at the White House, the Trumps only made a brief appearance at the event.

With no party for the press planned for this year, several other holiday events are still set to take place in the White House. Some media personalities considered to be favorable to the Trump administration are on those guests lists, including several Fox News hosts, according to the network.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.