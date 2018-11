Trump calls CNN reporter a ‘rude, terrible person’ during press conference

President Donald Trump has sparred with reporters at his post-election news conference, ordering several to sit down and telling CNN repoter Jim Acosta he’s a “rude, terrible person.”

When NBC News reporter Peter Alexander came to Acosta’s defense, Trump told Alexander he’s “not big a fan of yours, either.”

The president’s mood turned sour Wednesday after reporters pressed him on why he referred to a migrant caravan making its way to the U.S. on foot through Mexico as an “invasion.” Trump ramped up his anti-immigrant rhetoric against the caravan in the final days of the midterm elections.

Trump was also pressed on why his campaign aired an ad featuring a Mexican immigrant convicted of killing American police officers and linking the man’s actions to the caravan.

Several television networks pulled the ad after airing it or declined to air it at all.

