Lara Trump, Obama hold rallies in South Florida

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Neither the Trump nor Biden campaign is backing down in the fight for Florida. The president’s daughter-in-law is stumping for support across South Florida, and Joe Biden is getting some high-profile help from former President Barack Obama in Miami.

In recent elections, so goes Florida, so goes the nation, but both campaigns are aiming to win all 29 electoral votes from the Sunshine State.

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law and surrogate of his re-election campaign, was in Miami and other parts of South Florida Monday talking to voters and volunteers and making sure the enthusiasm for Trump continues into Election Night on Tuesday.

Polls show that former Vice President Joe Biden is in the lead in some swing states, but some of the polls have a narrow margin. However, the Trump campaign said they think that despite what the polls show, they will eventually win the election.

“It feels very similar to 2016, actually. My husband and I say that almost every day to one another. The reality is, I don’t think the polls are accurately reflecting the enthusiasm for President Trump,” Lara said.

Obama, who will be in Miami for a rally on Monday night, was in Atlanta, where the Biden campaign hopes to turn the traditionally red state blue. The former president is sending the message that people need to show up and vote.

The Biden campaign believes that if everyone who supports them comes out Tuesday, they can easily win the election. They’re appealing to the African-American vote, whether that’s in Georgia or in Florida.

“If you’ve decided you don’t want to vote, don’t you wonder why it is that the people in power are so worried about you voting? There must be a reason why they’re trying to make it hard for you to vote,” Obama said.

The drive-in rally for the Biden campaign will be held in West Miami-Dade Monday evening.

