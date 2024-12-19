WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump announced “success” in coming up with a new plan to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling a day before a government shutdown, urging Congress to swiftly pass it, with House votes set for Thursday evening.

Trump’s social media post landed as Republicans rushed to reopen the House chamber to begin debating the tentative accord after grueling closed-door talks. The new plan would keep government running for three more months, add $100.4 billion in disaster assistance including for hurricane-hit states, and allow more borrowing through Jan. 30, 2027, Republicans said.

“SUCCESS in Washington! Speaker Mike Johnson and the House have come to a very good Deal,” Trump posted.

Next steps were highly uncertain, and it appeared the new package would also be doomed to collapse. Democratic votes would be needed on any legislation, in the face of hardline Republican opposition, and they were in no hurry to appease demands from Trump — or his billionaire ally Elon Musk.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats were sticking with the original deal with Johnson and called the new one “laughable.”

“It’s not a serious proposal,” Jeffries said as he walked to Democrats’ own closed-door caucus meeting. Inside, Democrats were chanting, “Hell, no!”

A government shutdown at risk, Johnson has been fighting to figure out how to meet Trump’s sudden demands — and keep his own job — while federal offices are being told to prepare to shutter operations ahead of Friday’s midnight deadline.

The new proposal whittles the 1,500-page bill to 116 pages and drops a number of add-ons — notably the first pay raise for lawmakers in more than a decade, which could have allowed as much as a 3.8% bump. That drew particular scorn as Musk turned his social media army against the bill.

Trump said early Thursday that Johnson will “easily remain speaker” for the next Congress if he “acts decisively and tough” in coming up with a new plan to also raise the debt limit, a stunning request just before the Christmas holidays that has put the beleaguered speaker in a bind.

And if not, the president-elect warned of trouble ahead for Johnson and Republicans in Congress.

“Anybody that supports a bill that doesn’t take care of the Democrat quicksand known as the debt ceiling should be primaried and disposed of as quickly as possible,” Trump told Fox News Digital.

The tumultuous turn of events, coming as lawmakers were preparing to head home for the holidays, sparks a familiar reminder of what it’s like in Trump-run Washington. Trump led Republicans into the longest government shutdown in history during the 2018 Christmas season, and interrupted the holidays in 2020 by tanking a bipartisan COVID-relief bill and forcing a do-over.

For Johnson, who faces his own problems ahead of a Jan. 3 House vote to remain speaker, Trump’s demands kept him working long into the night to broker a new deal. Vice President-elect JD Vance joined the late-night meetings at the Capitol, bringing his young son in pajamas.

Trump’s allies even floated the far-fetched idea of giving billionaire Musk the speaker’s gavel, since the speaker is not required to be a member of the Congress.

“Here we are once again in chaos,” said House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, who detailed the harm a government shutdown would cause Americans. “And what for? Because Elon Musk, an unelected man, said, ‘We’re not doing this deal, and Donald Trump followed along.’”

The slimmed-down package was headed toward an evening vote that would require support from two-thirds of the House for passage, a tall order. If it failed, Republicans would try again using another procedure, likely Friday.

The new plan does include federal funds to rebuild Baltimore’s collapsed Key Bridge, but dropped a separate land transfer that could have paved the way for a new Washington Commanders football stadium. It abandons a long list of other bipartisan bills that had support as lawmakers in both parties try to wrap work for the year. It extends government funds through March 14.

But adding an increase in the debt ceiling to what had been a bipartisan package is a show-stopper for Republicans who routinely vote against more borrowing.

While Democrats have floated their own ideas in the past for lifting or even doing away with the debt limit caps that have created some of the toughest debates in Congress — Sen. Elizabeth Warren had suggested as much — they appear to be in no bargaining mood to save Johnson from Trump — even before the president-elect is sworn into office.

The current debt limit expires Jan. 1, 2025, and threatens to bog down the start of the new administration with months of negotiations to raise it. Trump wants the problem off the table before he joins the White House.

As senior Republicans broke from a Thursday morning meeting in the House speaker’s office there was no resolution in sight — a preview of what’s to come when Republicans control Congress and Trump is in the White House in the new year.

Rep. Steve Womack, an Arkansas Republican and senior appropriator, said the collapse of a bipartisan stopgap funding deal this week would “probably be a good trailer right now for the 119th Congress.”

Federal funding is scheduled to expire at midnight Friday as a current temporary government funding bill runs out.

The bipartisan compromise brokered between Johnson and the Democrats, whose support will be needed in the deeply split House and Senate to ensure passage, outraged conservatives for its spending and extras.

Musk, in his new foray into politics, led the charge. The wealthiest man in the world used his social media platform X to amplify the unrest, and GOP lawmakers were besieged with phone calls to their offices telling them to oppose the plan.

Trump told Johnson to start over — with the new demand on the debt limit, something that generally takes months to negotiate and that his own party generally opposes.

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget had provided initial communication to agencies about possible shutdown planning last week, according to an official at the agency.

