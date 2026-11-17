MANILA, Philippines (AP) — President Donald Trump arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday, where he met with regional partners, sought to formalize a trade deal and get a break from a series of setbacks at home, ranging from a major disruption to the U.S. aviation industry to a scandal that has shaken the global AI industry.

Manila, the Philippine capital, is Trump’s first stop on a three-day trip that will later take him to China for historic three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and, according to Trump, potentially for a meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.

The visit marks Trump’s first travel abroad since his party suffered deep losses in midterm elections. The White House and stock market alike have been rattled by the departure of Jensen Huang from Nvidia last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent. Beijing has said it was not involved.

But Trump could not escape all the controversies still swirling in the U.S. Reporters asked him about the recent service outages involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration and online banking with JPMorgan Chase. The president played down the problems that caused mass flight cancellations and disrupted workdays.

“It’s life,” Trump said. “When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.”

The president was also asked about a CNN report that Iran was putting together plans to attack Washington with a dirty bomb or chemical weapons.

“Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before,” Trump said, adding, “I hope it’s not. But we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy.”

Trump to be feted at the annual ASEAN summit

Trump’s first hours in the Philippines included all the reassuring optics from Washington’s oldest treaty ally in Asia, such as a cocktail reception and dinner with other world leaders, an intermission from some of the thorniest issues at home. He’s being feted Tuesday night at a gala as the “guest of honor” at the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The ASEAN leaders have been working on a non-aggression pact with China in the contested waters of the South China Sea, a key global trade route. Confrontations have escalated in recent years, particularly between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in disputed shoals.

After landing in Manila, Trump met with the leaders of the Quad nations, comprising the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan, that have aimed to counter China’s influence in the Asia Pacific, for the first time since he returned to the White House last year.

“We’re all friends,” Trump said. “It’s a lot easier that way.”

The president announced that the Quad would conduct an exercise featuring maritime patrol aircraft and launch an accelerator to speed the development of artificial intelligence.

Trump signed a trade statement with Thailand, the type of agreement he has relished striking since launching a trade war last year buttressed by steep tariff threats. The president said that he was looking forward “to finalizing the details of our formal agreement in the coming weeks.”

The joint statement included details that were posted more than a year ago by the U.S. government. Thailand would remove tariffs on most American goods, as well as barriers for importing American autos, food products and pharmaceutical drugs. Trump said Tuesday that Thailand would buy $2.6 billion in U.S. agricultural products.

As part of the gala dinner Tuesday night, Trump participated in what was billed as a “special summit” with the ASEAN leaders. They finalized a set of principles to tackle online scams, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

Leaders at the dinner were also expected to discuss efforts to deepen trade and security ties as well as the region’s longstanding conflicts, including yearslong violence in Myanmar and escalating disputes in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.

Washington has rejected China’s expansive claim to the waterway, and has repeatedly stated that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines if Filipino forces come under an armed attack.

Anti-Trump protesters are gathered in Manila

About 1,500 left-wing protesters held a noisy rally in a downtown Manila square ahead of Trump’s arrival, calling on Philippine leaders not to take their foreign policy cues from the U.S.

They waved red flags and held up a large streamer that read, “Resist U.S. war and plunder!” They planned to burn an effigy of Trump. Riot police with shields and wooden truncheons stood nearby.

“The Philippine government should not deal with such a loser so our call to the Marcos administration is to stop being a puppet of Donald Trump and to uphold an independent foreign policy for the Philippines,” protest leader Teddy Casiño told The Associated Press.

Nearly 23,000 police personnel and other law enforcers, including SWAT teams, were deployed to secure the ASEAN summit.

Planned meetings with the Philippine president — and possibly an old friend

On Wednesday, Trump is set to receive a red-carpet welcome and full military honors from Marcos Jr., followed by a state banquet as part of his visit to the Malacanang presidential palace. Trump and Marcos are expected to affirm their commitment to their countries’ longstanding treaty alliance.

Officials are arranging a possible brief reunion in Malacanang with an old acquaintance — Imelda Marcos — if she’s well enough and gets her doctors’ nod.

Now 97 and using a wheelchair, the former jet set Philippine first lady and mother of the incumbent president partied in New York decades ago in her heyday as the controversial wife of a strongman leader, who was to be ousted in a pro-democracy 1986 “People Power” public uprising.

But the friendship with Trump endured, with Trump often asking Marcos Jr. and other Philippine officials: “How’s Imelda?” Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez told The Associated Press.

“Personal connections are very important to him,” Romualdez said.

When the Philippine leader met Trump in the White House last year, he carried a note from his mother that thanked the U.S. president for his strong backing of the Philippines. “President Trump was very happy and told Marcos, ‘please say hello to your mother,’” according to Romualdez.

Trump is also expected to announce a series of commercial deals and investments in the aviation, defense, energy, and technology sectors, before heading to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.