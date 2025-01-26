DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump landed in South Florida to attend the annual Republican retreat at his Doral resort, as authorities strive to ensure the commander in chief’s safety in the wake of threats earlier this week that led to two arrests.

Air Force One touched down at Miami International Airport on Saturday night. Trump was seen exiting the aircraft moments after.

A short time later, 7News cameras captured the president’s motorcade as it pulled into Trump National Doral Miami. Northwest 36th Street was temporarily shut down where a crowd of people came to watch.

“Pretty cool, a lot of excitement, a lot of frustrated people, looks like, trying to get to places where they need to go,” said a man, “but it really is exciting to see all this for the first time.”

Trump will join House Republicans at the golf resort for three days of meetings, planning priorities on taxes, spending cuts and other policies.

City of Doral officials said they’re working with several agencies to ensure the highest level of security for the event, following several security issues this week.

West Palm Beach Police on Saturday announced the arrest of 46-year-old Shannon Atkins for alleged threats against Trump.

Investigators said the FBI received a tip from a man in Okeechobee about violent posts on Facebook that Atkins aimed at the president.

In a news conference held Saturday, West Palm Beach Police Interim Chief Tony Araujo described the suspect’s social media posts.

“Some of the posts were, ‘Lincoln, JFK, Martin Luther King and Trump.’ Atkins posted, ‘Unfortunately one is still alive.’ He wrote something to that effect,” said Araujo. “He also wrote another thing, ‘Bullets, please. Jesus, save America.’ Another one, he wrote, ‘I’ve been banned from [the social media platform] X because I said I hope and prayed someone kills him. We haven’t had an assassination in years.'”

Police arrested Atkins near his West Palm Beach home and said they found cocaine on him.

“He admitted writing the Facebook posts but said he was joking. Folks, this is not a joke. Nothing of that sort is a joke,” said Araujo.

Atkins’ arrest comes days after police arrested Bijan Arceo. Investigators said the 32-year-old jumped over a wall that surrounds Mar-a-Lago. He has been charged with trespassing with the intent to commit an offense.

The president has been traveling the last two days. Earlier Saturday, he talked about tax cuts at an event in Las Vegas.

On Friday, Trump met with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, toured wildfire devastation and spoke with first responders and families that were impacted.

“I said, ‘Will you go elsewhere?’ ‘No, no, no, no.’ It wasn’t even like a question. They love their area, they love the people. It’s like a family. It’s incredible, actually, when you see things like that,” said Trump.

Before his California stop, Trump went to North Carolina, where he toured damage from Hurricane Helene. The massive storm brought historic flooding to the western part of the state.

Trump criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency for its response, suggesting it should be shut down.

“FEMA just hasn’t done the job, and we’re talking about the whole concept of FEMA,” he told reporters. “I like, frankly, the concept, when North Carolina gets hit, the governor takes care of it. When Florida gets hit, the governor takes care of it.”

In a news interview, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell pushed back on Trump’s remarks.

“States, as they rebuild, they incur costs, and FEMA reimburses them for the costs, but we also then provide the oversight, to make sure that they’re rebuilding in a way that makes them more resilient, making sure that they’re following federal procurement processes,” she said.

Ttump was welcomed at Trump National Doral Miami with a fireworks show. The annual GOP retreat is set to take place Monday through Wednesday.

