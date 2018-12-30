Trump administration to reportedly block MLB deal with Cuba

(WSVN) - Reports are indicating that the Trump administration has some major opposition to a deal that would allow Cuban baseball players to come to the United States.

The deal, which would allow players to come to the U.S. without defecting, was reached earlier in December between Major League Baseball and the Cuban Baseball Federation.

In exchange, the MLB would pay a release fee.

However, the administration is reportedly planning to block the deal.

Some lawmakers, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio, claim the Cuban Baseball Federation is run by the Cuban government, meaning the government would benefit from the payments.

Rubio said the deal is “illegal and immoral.”

