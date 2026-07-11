(WSVN) - The Trump administration has extended legal protection for Haitians, hours before it was set to expire.

On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security said temporary protected status would be extended for two weeks until July 24.

If the permit had expired, hundreds of thousands of Haitians living and working legally in the United States may have lost their jobs and legal status.

The extension comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that the administration can move forward with ending these legal protections for Haitians.

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