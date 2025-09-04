DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Trump administration announced on Wednesday that the Temporary Protected Status of around 260,000 Venezuelans living in the United States will end as early as next week, putting hundreds of thousands at risk of deportation.

This comes on the heels of another set of Temporary Protected Status(TPS) for Venezuelans was revoked in February is being litigated in federal court.

“Law abiding people, families, workers, neighbors have had their legal status ripped away for no reason,” said a man.

The decision leaves roughly 250,000 Venezuelans vulnerable to being deported to their homeland. An agency spokesperson said it undermines the Trump administration’s efforts to secure our southern border.

At the same time 21 republican led states and attorney generals are backing Florida’s effort to keep the immigration-detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” open in the Everglades after a South Florida judge ordered its closure.

The brief was filed last Tuesday in a federal appeals court, arguing Florida was not obligated to conduct an environmental review when it built the site.

Governor DeSantis also plans to open a third facility to house a growing number of detainees.

“We’re actually in the process of figuring out how we can set up a panhandle pokey,” said DeSantis. “This judge’s ruling stands even if we continue with these other facilities DHS will not have enough space. It will be harmful to the efforts; it will be harmful to the state of Florida.”

The second detention facility is “Deportation Depot” near Jacksonville.

The Department of Homeland Security(DHS) announced they are opening another facility inside the infamous Angola State Penitentiary.

