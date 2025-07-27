WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trailblazing former U.S. representative was recognized and rewarded at Florida International University, showcasing her decades of work while helping student’s in the nation’s capital.

Earlier this week, the school announced two new programs in recognition of former U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lethinen.

“FIU is part of my DNA. I’ve got my bachelor’s and my master’s from FIU, and it’s just become part of my family,” she said.

For nearly 30 years, the South Florida lawmaker worked hard to represent the interests of her community.

Ros-Lehtinen was the first Hispanic woman and the first FIU alumna to be elected to Congress.

FIU’s president, former Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, was at the event this week honoring Ros-Lehtinen.

The event was held to inaugurate the Ros-Lehtinen Legacy Project, a collection donated to the FIU Library that commemorates her historic congressional career.

“Well, I’m very thrilled that my alma mater, Florida International University, will be home to some of my congressional papers and all the wonderful work that I did on behalf of our community, and when I chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee,” said Ros-Lehtinen.

FIU also announced a fellowship program in her name, where selected students will spend a semester interning in Washington, D.C., under Ros-Lethinen’s mentorship.

“You will be getting a stipend, you’ll be getting a place to stay up in D.C., and you’ll learn how Congress works, or doesn’t work,” said Ros-Lehtinen.

“We’re really excited about that, seeing our students be able to follow in her footsteps, to be able to emulate the things that she did, the things that she worked for, the issues she championed,” said Nuñez.

Mikele Mancuso is one of the first students to participate in this program. The senior at FIU is pursuing a double major in international relations and Asian studies.

“My dream job would be to work as foreign service officer in the State Department of the United States,” he said.

Mancuso hopes to be granted access to the opportunities he would probably not receive being in South Florida.

“This fellowship is going to help us get into D.C. and get our foot in the door, you know, just open up that door for us, and hopefully us students, we’re going to take it and run with it,” he said.

“We need young people to get involved in public service, so I’m very happy with this project,” said Ros-Lehtinen.

Students selected for the fellowship will receive a stipend, housing and a paid internship in Washington, D.C.

