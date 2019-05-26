Trade deals among agenda items in DeSantis’ bridge-building trip to Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel (WSVN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has arrived in Israel to begin a four-day trade mission in an effort to strengthen ties with the Middle Eastern country.

DeSantis touched down in Tel Aviv on Sunday with a delegation that includes executives, scholars and religious leaders.

Among the list of items on DeSantis agenda is working out some trade deals.

“One of the things we’re gonna be announcing is the start of direct flights to Orlando now,” he said. “They do have them in Miami, which has been successful. I really believe, given the theme parks and all that, that that would be a great place for Israelis to visit, and it would also be great for Central Floridians to be able to come.”

Enterprise Florida, which sponsored the trip, said it serves two purposes: to introduce Florida businesses to global trade and attract job-creating foreign investment in the Sunshine State.

