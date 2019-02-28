TPS extended until January 2020

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Department of Homeland Security has announced that they will be extending Temporary Protection Status for residents from Sudan, El Salvador, Haiti and Nicaragua due to an ongoing lawsuit.

Homeland Security filed a notice, Thursday, extending TPS from people for the four countries until Jan. 2, 2020.

TPS protections allowed for a temporary legal status in the United States for people who cannot return to their country of origin, including ongoing armed conflict, natural disasters and other reasons.

Immigrant groups have been asking for Congress to put for a permanent solution for people who still cannot return to their countries.

To read the full notice from the Department of Homeland Security, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.