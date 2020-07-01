Town hall presidential debate set for October in Miami will be met with restrictions

MIAMI (WSVN) - With 125 days to go before the election, some details are still being worked out before the second presidential debate takes place in South Florida.

The debate set to take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami will be on Oct. 15.

It will be a town hall style debate with limited participants being allowed to ask questions.

Officials said pandemic rules and restrictions will be enforced.

Masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

If the debate does not meet local health requirements, it will not happen.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.