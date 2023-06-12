(WSVN) - Former President Trump arrived in South Florida as he prepares to surrender in federal court. He is accused of illegally hoarding the highest level of classified information, and on Tuesday, he will make a historic court appearance as the first former president in history to face federal criminal charges.

From the White House to facing a federal criminal indictment, former President Donald Trump is making history as the only U.S. president to be indicted twice since leaving office. But how did he get here?

The classified documents fight began in May of 2021, when the National Archives and Records Administration began reaching out to Trump aides for missing documents.

In January 2022, Trump sent 15 boxes of documents to the National Archives.

In those boxes, classified documents were uncovered.

As a result, the Justice Department got involved and a subpoena was issued for any remaining classified material.

In June, Trump’s attorneys handed over an additional 38 classified records after several months of back and forth, and several secret subpoenas.

It was on Aug. 8, 2022, when the FBI carried out a search warrant of Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago where more than 100 classified records were found.

Federal prosecutors said the FBI “developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

The search warrant allowed agents to search Trump’s office space at the estate known as the “45 Office” in addition to all storage rooms and other rooms used or available to Trump and his staff where the boxes could be stored.

Three days later, on Aug. 11, Attorney General Merrick Garland went public about the search, revealing he personally approved the decision to seek the search warrant.

The warrant and affidavit were then unsealed by a federal judge and made public. Soon after, Trump’s attorneys would file a lawsuit against the Justice Department, requesting the appointment of a special master to review the records seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump’s request was granted.

In November 2022, Garland announced the appointment of Jack Smith as Special Counsel in the department’s probes into Trump’s handling of the documents, the events surrounding the Jan. 6th assault on the Capitol and Trump’s efforts to prevent the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, from January through May of this year, federal grand juries would meet in the nation’s Capital, hearing testimony from a range of current and former Trump employees at Mar-a-Lago, secret service officials, along with Trump aides and allies, which included Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Three of Trump’s lawyers met with Justice Department officials during the first week of June.

They were seen leaving the meeting in Washington.

This as a Miami-based grand jury had already been meeting for weeks.

On Thursday, June 8, are when Trump’s lawyers received word from the DoJ that he in fact had been indicted in the probe.

Within hours, Trump alerted the masses on social media saying in part: “The corrupt Biden administration has informed my attorneys that I have been indicted, seemingly over the boxes hoax.”

An aide to Trump was also indicted in the classified documents case.

Walt Nauta faces six counts, including several obstructions and concealment-related charges stemming from his alleged conduct.

Prosecutors said Nauta lied to investigators when he was interviewed by the FBI in May 2022.

The DoJ unsealed the indictment, revealing the 37 charges against the former president.

“An indictment is unsealed charging Donald J Trump with felony violations of our national security laws as well as participating in a conspiracy to obstruct justice,” Smith said.

Now, the nation watches and awaits what’s next to come in this legal showdown.

“My office will seek a speedy trial in this matter, consistent with the public interest and the rights of the accused,” Smith said. “We very much look forward to presenting our case to a jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.