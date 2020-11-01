Thousands gather at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport for late night Trump rally

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump have come together for a late-night rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, as the commander in chief prepares to end a busy day of campaigning in five states by making a final pitch to voters in the Sunshine State.

7News cameras captured participants lining up at the venue, hours before a Make America Great Again Victory Rally was set to start, Sunday.

“Four more years!” supporters chanted.

“We’re very happy to be here supporting our president, Donald Trump. He’s a great man,” said a supporter.

“We’re gonna take it landslide,” said another supporter.

The massive and packed rally had some people in masks and others forgoing the face coverings as they anxiously awaited Trump’s arrival.

Although the commander is not scheduled to show up until close to 11 p.m., supporters said it’s worth the wait to see the man they believe is best suited to lead the country.

“He’s a great fighter against socialism and communism,” said supporter Karel Morell. “I come from Cuba, and I know how harmful socialism and communism could be.”

Prior to his late night South Florida stop, the president packed in several last-minute campaign events.

“We are going to win the state of Michigan again,” he said to a crowd in the battleground state.

Trump focused on his record with the auto industry.

“Before I became president, the great state of Michigan was hemorrhaging your car companies and your car businesses,” he said.

From there, the president headed to Iowa, where he quickly took aim at his opponents.

“If [Joe] Biden and [Kamala] Harris, the radical left, gained power, they will crash the economy, destroy your farms,” he said.

In North Carolina, Trump spoke to reporters about his Election Day concerns.

He said he disagrees with the Supreme Court’s recent ruling giving North Carolina an extension to count its mail-in ballots.

“I think it’s terrible when we can’t know the results of an election the night of the election in the modern-day age of computers,” he said.

The president’s fourth stop of the day, his last before heading to the Sunshine State, was in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.