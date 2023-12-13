(WSVN) - The Hispanic vote has trended democratic for decades. But a new annual Hispanic Public Opinion Survey, conducted by Florida International University, shows the voting bloc is up for grabs in next year’s presidential election.

The poll finds that Hispanic voters are dissatisfied with both major parties and they don’t want to see neither President Joe Biden nor former President Donald Trump at the top of the ticket next November.

‘When asked if either candidate should run for president, 45% of voters surveyed said they do not believe Biden should run for president, with 57% saying they do not want to see Trump on the ballot,’ the survey reads.

Similiary, 52.9% of Hispanic voters have a negative view on where the country is headed and cite inflation, the economy, and immigration as their top concerns.

‘This poll makes it clear what happens when one party consistently takes Hispanics for granted: support for it erodes; and the other party does not make sustained, long-term investments in them: support for it is episodic. The road to the White House, with ever-increasing intensity, goes through the Hispanic vote –a reality that presidential campaigns can no longer ignore,’ said Carlos Díaz-Rosillo, director of the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at FIU.

On the issue of President Biden, Hispanic voters are pulling back their support for the democratic president. The president’s numbers are down 14 percent with this voting bloc from 67% in 2020 to 53% today.

While Biden’s numbers are eroding among Hispanic voters, support for former President Trump is increasing. Hispanic voters support Trump by four more points today than in 2020. From 29% in 2020 to 33% today.

The survey looked at registered Hispanic voters across 22 states with the highest concentration of Hispanics. FIU’s Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy’s Latino Public Opinion Forum and Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom , with support from Adsmovil, released the poll results on Wednesday

“Democrats have always taken Hispanics for granted, and now it’s problematic because this survey tells you that they can’t continue to do that,” said Eduardo Gamarra, director of the Latino Public Opinion Forum at FIU.

