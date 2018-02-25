Taddeo calls for assault weapons ban at MDC Kendall town hall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida state senator called for a change to gun laws at a town hall meeting held at Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus, Sunday evening.

Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo and Miami-Dade School Board member Lubby Navarro jointly hosted the meeting.

“I want people to know that, not just as a Senator, but as a mom, I am making sure that we do everything in our power to keep our kids safe,” said Taddeo.

A grieving community shared their concerns after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“There’s all kinds of issues, but the one common denominator is assault weapons and the AR-15 [rifle]. We should be banning those, and we are going to continue to fight,” said Taddeo, “but I want to hear from the people — just like they’ve called, you know, in an unbelievable amount — and written to our office, letting us know, ‘Please do something now.'”

