(WSVN) - The Supreme Court is set to issue another round of opinions.

Justices have yet to weigh in on more than one dozen cases that plan to be reviewed, Thursday.

The most notable case is a Mississippi law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The lawsuit could determine the fate of federal abortion protections covered in the historic Roe v Wade trial.

