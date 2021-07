(WSVN) - The U.S. Supreme Court won’t take up a bid to overturn the public travel mask mandate.

A Florida man challenged the Biden administration’s order alleging his anxiety disorder prevented him from wearing a mask.

This left him not able to fly.

Justice Clarence Thomas denied the request for the high court to take up the case.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.