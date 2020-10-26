Supervisor of Elections says South Florida has historic early voting numbers

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is in the final week of early voting and electoral officials said there has been a historic turnout thus far.

7News cameras captured several early voters dropping off their ballots at the elections office in Doral, Monday.

I think it’s more important than ever to make a plan,” said one early voter.

With nearly one week to go until election day, voters continue to show up by the thousands to cast their ballots in the 2020 general election.

“We are already at a 42% voter turnout which is certainly historic,” said Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

White said a record number of people have already voted by mail or in person.

“A typical presidential election in Miami-Dade County is somewhere between 70% and 72%,” she said. “We’ve been projecting that the turnout will be higher. Probably somewhere around 80%.”

Whether by mail or in person, more than a million South Floridians have cast their ballots with more than 650,000 people voting in Miami-Dade, more than 540,000 in Broward and more than 26,000 in Monroe.

Many voters outside the supervisor of elections office in Doral on Monday were simply dropping off their mail in ballot.

“It’s more important than ever to get early and I did as well and it was a very very smooth process,” said early voter Mark Haeni.

Others decided to show up as a family to make sure as many people as possible make it to the polls.

“I think it should be important,” said early voter Jo Mitnick. “It should be stressed to your family that whoever you vote for you should just go vote.”

Those who choose to vote by mail must have their ballots at the supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. on election night.

Those ballots that are postmarked before Election Day but arrive after the deadline will not count.

