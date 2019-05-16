Sun Sentinel source: Broward, Palm Beach counties not affected by Russian hacking

(WSVN) - New developments in the Russian hacking of the 2016 presidential election show Broward and Palm Beach counties were spared.

According to an anonymous Sun Sentinel source, Congress was informed of this new development during a classified briefing, Thursday.

The news comes a week after Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed two Florida counties were hacked.

The FBI said the names of the affected counties are classified.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.