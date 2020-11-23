Suarez discusses COVID-19 with Biden, Harris during virtual meeting of US mayors

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and the rest of a bipartisan group of mayors took part in a virtual meeting with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Suarez touched on multiple topics during Monday’s U.S. Conference of Mayors, but a recurring one was COVID-19.

“He wanted to make sure that we had sufficient money to operate our governments, to open our schools safely, and that we had a testing program, and that they would give us very specific guidelines on how and what to do,” said Suarez.

Suarez said he and the other mayors who took part in the conference have pledged to fully cooperate and work with the president-elect and also congratulated him on his White House win.

