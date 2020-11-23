Suarez discusses COVID-19 with Biden, Harris during virtual meeting of US mayors

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and the rest of a bipartisan group of mayors took part in a virtual meeting with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Suarez touched on multiple topics during Monday’s U.S. Conference of Mayors, but a recurring one was COVID-19.

“He wanted to make sure that we had sufficient money to operate our governments, to open our schools safely, and that we had a testing program, and that they would give us very specific guidelines on how and what to do,” said Suarez.

Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris and I spent the afternoon meeting with a bipartisan group of mayors. It was just the start of what I know will be a strong partnership in the months and years ahead. Together, we’re going to beat COVID-19 and build back better. pic.twitter.com/2oiKD7gxAi — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 24, 2020

This afternoon, @JoeBiden and I met with @usmayors to discuss how we’ll work together to beat COVID-19. Our nation’s mayors are at the forefront of this pandemic and deserve all the resources and support they need to succeed. pic.twitter.com/Xvm5zpUTSc — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 24, 2020

Suarez said he and the other mayors who took part in the conference have pledged to fully cooperate and work with the president-elect and also congratulated him on his White House win.

