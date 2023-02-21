TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Those against the bill are taking a stand.

Democrats in Tallahassee are trying to blunt the momentum behind a GOP-sponsored bill making its way through the Legislature that would bring a major change to the state’s gun law.

“Permitless carry is untrained carry, and more people walking around with more guns makes our community less safe,” said democratic State Rep. Fentrice Driskell of Tampa.

“House Bill 543 is a dangerous piece of legislation,” said Alexis Dorman a Florida State University student.

Democrats in the legislature, college student organizations and several other gun safety groups organized on the steps of the Florida Capitol, Tuesday to voice their opposition to a bill moving through committees in the Florida House and Senate.

“Guns are the number one killer of college students, of children and teens,” said Dorman.

It comes three weeks after house republicans in the legislature sponsored bill 543 that would make Florida the 26th state in the nation to allow residents to carry firearms without a permit, what proponents call, “constitutional carry.”

“Florida led the nation in allowing for concealed carry,” said State Rep. Paul Renner, Florida Speaker of the House on Jan. 30, “and that extends today, as we remove the government permission slip or require a permit to exercise a Constitutional right.”

“We don’t know of any criminal that ever planned to do a drive-by shooting, and in the process said, ‘I need to go get my permit first,'” said

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, also on Jan. 30.

If passed, the bill would allow people to carry a concealed loaded gun in most public locations, removing the requirement of having to go through any firearm training.

It’s one reason critics find a problem with the term “Constitutional carry,” saying proper permitting isn’t about restricting rights but ensuring safety.

“There is nothing patriotic about lowering our standards,” said Dorman.

with the GOP firmly in control in both the State House and Senate, democrats face an uphill battle to derail the bill.

In the past, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he would sign a bill like this into law.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.