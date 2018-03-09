Stormy Daniels performs at Pompano Beach gentlemen’s club amid hush money suit

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who is suing President Donald Trump after claiming to have had sex with him before the 2016 general election, is taking center stage in Pompano Beach, Friday night.

Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, performed at Solid Gold Gentleman’s Club in Pompano Beach — but the real storm is over at the White House.

Daniels is possibly one of the most well-known adult film stars because of the alleged affair. However, questions have been raised about the $130,000 she said she was paid to keep quiet.

“I can share that the arbitration was won in the President’s favor,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Huckabee Sanders admitted for this first time this week the existence of a nondisclosure agreement involving Trump and the adult film star.

However, the White House and the president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, have denied the affair ever took place. They also said the president had nothing to do with the nondisclosure agreement.

In February, Cohen said, “In a private transaction in 2016, I used my own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford. Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly.”

In documents filed in court this week, Daniels said the $130,000 payment made by Cohen was part of the nondisclosure act to hide the affair.

An email obtained by CNN showed First Republic Bank and Cohen communicated using a Trump company email account in October 2016. The email said the funds have been deposited.

“The way that this was handled and the documentation, quite honestly, this was amateur hour,” said Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti also said the transaction led the bank to file a suspicious activity report with the Treasury Department, and he said City National Bank was also inquiring about the source of the money.

He went on to say that Cohen sent the payment through a secretive Delaware corporation that had his name attached to it.

“The questions are simple. Did Mr. Trump know about the negotiation of this agreement? Did he know about the payment? Did he sign the document? Did he facilitate or pay the money, or did he have somebody else pay the money, and what was that relationship?” Avenatti said.

Huckabee Sanders was asked about the nondisclosure agreement several times on Friday, but refused to answer.

