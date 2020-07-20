Stone says he will ‘produce proof’ he did not use racial slur during radio interview

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Political operative Roger Stone said he plans to “produce proof” that he did not use a racial slur when referring to the show’s Black host.

Speaking from outside his home in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, Stone stressed he did not use the word “Negro” during Saturday’s broadcast of the Los Angeles-based “The Mo’Kelly Show.”

Stone blamed tricky editing for the audio that makes it sound like he said the racially insensitive term.

“Can you prove that was my voice, ’cause I don’t think it is, and it’s been spliced,” he said, and I’ll show you that it’s been spliced. I can prove that.”

A 7News crew played the audio in question for Stone. The phrase “arguing with this Negro” is clearly audible after the show’s host, Morris W. O’Kelly, asked him a question.

“You see, they say, ‘Stone was stunned!’ But I wasn’t stunned; they cut me off,” said Stone.

When asked if that was his voice, Stone replied, “No, absolutely not, absolutely not. I will produce proof of that.”

The controversy comes just over a week after President Donald Trump, Stone’s longtime friend and confidant, commuted the 67-year-old’s 40-month sentence on seven felony charges.

Meanwhile, O’Kelly appeared on The Bill Handel Show on Monday to talk about the radio interview.

“I was in shock at the moment, and there was a 40-second gap before he returns to the conversation,” said O’Kelly.

Stone said he’s got a record of supporting African Americans during his long work in Republican politics. He said he agreed to go on the show a second time because their first conversation went well.

A self-professed “dirty trickster,” Stone said O’Kelly was trying to stir up controversy.

“He was trying to boost his meager ratings on the fact that nobody knows who he is, and I happen at this moment, unfortunately, to be relatively well-known,” said Stone.

“No one needs to talk to Roger Stone right now, save for the reason that he just had his sentence commuted by a personal friend who happens to be the president as well,” said O’Kelly.

With Trump trying to attract more Black voters in his reelection effort, Stone was asked whether he might have handled the situation differently. He asked his critics to listen to the entire interview.

“Maybe you didn’t listen the rest of the broadcast. I spoke about the war on drugs, I spoke about the Second Chance Act,” he said.

When pressed about his reaction to the remark in question, Stone said, “It’s an absurdity. It’s a fraud. Pardon me, it’s a dirty trick. I know a little bit about them.”

Stone said he has given the audio of the interview to two people so they can go over it. He said they will prepare a report that he will release to the public once it’s ready.

