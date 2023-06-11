MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez may be hinting at a possible presidential run.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, the mayor said he will be making an announcement in California on Thursday.

“Well, my announcement is to stay tuned. I’m gonna be making a big speech in the Reagen Library, and I think it’s one that America should tune into,” he said. “It’s one where we’re gonna talk about what the future of our country should be. It should be a future that creates prosperity, not poverty.”

Suarez said he has traveled across the country, and he found that when he takes the message to people, they want to hear more.

If Suarez joins the race, he’ll be entering a growing Republican presidential field.

If he decides to run, Suarez said, he hopes to make the debate stage in August.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.