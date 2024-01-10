TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Abortion once again became a hot topic during the start of Florida’s legislative session.

After two years of new restrictions, the abortion question was back before lawmakers. This time, it was courtesy of State Rep. David Borrero from Miami-Dade County.

“I filed this bill because there is still work to be done,” Borrero said. “There are many states that have passed a near total abortion ban with the exception of the life of the mother, and I think that’s the proper standard.”

Borrero filed House Bill 1519, which, unlike current law, would not provide an exception for rape or incest. It also would prohibit medications which result in abortion.

“I am horrified by this bill,” said Democratic State Rep. Robin Bartleman. “The fact that a woman cannot access health care, if you’re raped? As a woman, I am scared.”

Currently in Florida, women can access an abortion before 15 weeks. But Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a six-week ban that is waiting in the wings depending on a decision by the Florida Supreme Court.

But there’s a difference in Tallahassee this year.

Some Republicans said that there’s just no appetite for a nearly complete ban.

“I made a commitment to my community that I would support 15 weeks, and this policy would go against my commitment to my community,” said Republican State Sen. Alexis Calatayud from Southeast Miami-Dade.

Last year, Calatayud pushed for an exception for victims of human trafficking.

“In a perfect world, no abortions, but we live in a fallen world, not a perfect world,” said Florida House Speaker Paul Renner.

“Life is always an issue. I don’t know that we will make changes; we made some last year,” said Florida State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

“It’s tone deaf and barbaric, and I don’t put anything past anyone,” said Florida Democratic Rep. Ashley Gannt.

House Bill 1519 has not been assigned to any committee as the session just began. Other abortion bills have also been filed.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.