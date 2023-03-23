ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — State Education Commissioner Manny Diaz threw his support behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ controversial plan to expand the Parental Rights in Education Act to all grade levels in the state’s public schools.

The law, known by critics as “Don’t Day Gay,” prohibits instruction in sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom.

Speaking on Thursday at an event in Orange Park, near Jacksonville, Diaz said schools should focus on academics.

“This rule basically says that we’re sticking to the standards, and when you’re talking about K-12 instruction, all the way to 12th grade, these standards don’t incorporate gender ideology or these theories in math, social studies, reading or anything else,” he said. “We preserve the health standards, and that provides it, makes it clear for teachers what it is, because there were a lot of questions about age-appropriate [content]. Well, this clarifies it for everyone.”

DeSantis supported the appointment of Diaz, then a state senator, to be commissioner for the State Board of Education last year. That panel will vote on the expansion of the law in April.

