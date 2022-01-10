TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - State lawmakers will be in Tallahassee this week, as the 2022 legislative session is set to start.

More than 3,000 bills have been filed for the 60-day session that is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Two matters of high priority are a massive state budget and redrawing political maps.

Florida will gain one more seat in congress because of population growth.

