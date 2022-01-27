PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - With the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, the spotlight shines partially on a Washington, D.C. circuit judge who grew up in South Florida as a possible nominee to replace him.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was born in the nation’s capital but called Miami-Dade County home. She graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1988.

The 51-year-old went on to graduate from Harvard University, where she also received her law degree.

Brown Jackson spent her early years in various legal roles in D.C., including clerking for Breyer. She served as an assistant federal public defender up until 2012, when President Barack Obama nominated her to serve on the federal district court in D.C.

In 2021, she was successfully confirmed to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals following a nomination from President Joe Biden. The pick was seen as a move meant to groom her for a vacancy like a seat on the Supreme Court.

“When you become a judge, you taken an oath to look only at the law in deciding your cases, that you set aside your personal views about the circumstances, the defendant or anything else,” said Brown Jackson during a congressional hearing.

Over the past decade on the bench, Brown Jackson presided over cases of political significance, including former President Donald Trump’s challenge to a congressional subpoena related to the Capitol riot. Along with two other judges, she ruled in favor of Congress. The Supreme Court affirmed that outcome.

Now this Palmetto graduate, accomplished attorney and federal judge could face a daunting and most likely very political confirmation process on the path to the nation’s highest court.

“I know very well what my obligations are, what my duties are: not to rule with partisan advantage in mind, not to tailor or craft my decisions in order to try to gain influence or do anything of the sort,” she said during a congressional hearing.

As of Wednesday night, no official nomination to fill Breyer’s seat has been announced. A timeline for Biden to make his selection remains unclear, but Democrats on Capitol Hill said they will make a speedy confirmation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.