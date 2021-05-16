South Floridians voice support for Israel, Palestine at NE Miami-Dade, Wynwood protests

MIAMI (WSVN) - For nearly a week, the violence has continued to intensify between Israel and Hamas, and this weekend, South Floridians on both sides of the conflict took to the streets to make their voices heard.

7News cameras captured a group of demonstrators who gathered in Northeast Miami-Dade to spread a message in support of Israel, Sunday.

“I feel it is extremely important to advocate for Israel in times like this,” said protester Eden Albergel.

“Our hearts are in Israel. They’re breaking for what’s going on, and I hope what we can do is to spread awareness for people that stand with us,” said protester Sarah Buzaglo.

Hours earlier, hundreds gathered in Miami’s Wynwood in support of Palestine.

“We just want freedom, and to stop the war and to be equal with everyone,” said protester Sonia Mustafa.

The pro-Palestine group marched to Midtown, then back to Wynwood.

Demonstrators spoke out against Israel’s actions.

“They need to find a way to live with the Palestinians,” said a protester. “They need to find a way to give them equal rights and equal justice, and there would be nothing to complain about.”

Sunday’s local protests took place hours after Israeli airstrikes flattened three buildings in Gaza City. Authorities said at least 42 people were killed.

It’s the deadliest single attack in this round of fighting so far.

Hamas did not hold back. They fired missiles into civilian areas in Israel, one of which hit a synagogue.

No injuries were reported from that strike.​

​Thousands of rocket attacks have been launched from Gaza, and Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes.

Israeli officials said they have also destroyed the homes of multiple Hamas leaders.

Both sides have shown no signs of slowing down.​​

Sunday Morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the ongoing conflict on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“We’re not just going to let them get away with it. Neither would you,” he said. “Just imagine what would have happened if you had 2,900 rockets fired in Washington or New York. I think you would understand our position.”

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden reaffirmed his strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself while also raising concerns about the violence.​

“We also believe Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security, and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” he said, “and my administration is going continue to engage Palestinians and Israelis and other regional partners to work towards sustained calm.​”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.