South Floridians gather throughout Miami to watch inauguration

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians joined the millions of Americans who paused to watch the inauguration of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

From the steps of the Freedom Tower to a watch party in Wynwood to the inside of a seventh-grade classroom, people gathered to watch Biden and Kamala Harris be inaugurated as the new president and vice president of the United States.

A small gathering of Biden-Harris supporters watched the ceremony from the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami.

“Joe Biden will be a Democratic president but a president for all Americans,” Chris Wills, the co-founder of Cubanos Con Biden, said.

One seventh-grader at Shenandoah Middle School in Miami said she would “always remember this moment,” and “when the pandemic ends, I would like to see it in person.”

Wednesday was arguably the first inauguration the students will remember.

“I try to make it as exciting for them to understand that, yes, it happens every four years, but it’s still important,” teacher Teresita Herrera said. “The people do have power in the government, and the people do have power to change or to make our government better.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.