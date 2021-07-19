MIAMI (WSVN) - Cries for freedom across South Florida continued to intensify, as local protests calling for an end to the decades-long regime in Cuba entered their ninth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is waiting for a response from President Joe Biden regarding steps the U.S. plans to take to help the Cuban people.

Monday afternoon, 7News cameras captured protesters marching along Southwest Eighth Street near Versailles Restaurant.

Two men held a large sign that read in Spanish, “Dying for your homeland is living.”

One of the men holding the sign is Jose Urbano Rodriguez. He said his brother, whose picture is on the sign, was arrested by Cuban police on July 11 for demonstrating against the government.

“They said he’s going to be in jail indefinitely,” he said.

Urbano Rodriguez said the names on the sign next to his brother’s picture are other people who were apprehended after the demonstrations.

Urbano Rodriguez said he prays that his brother is still alive.

The demonstrations are taking place as some changes are said to be coming to Cuba.

Starting Monday, the Cuban government said travelers will be allowed to take unlimited food, medicine and hygiene products into the country, according to the Miami Herald, without paying customs duties.

But despite the change in policy, Cuban Americans in South Florida said those struggling in Cuba are in dire need of international support.

“We need to have as much international solidarity as possible, at this point,” said Cuban exile Ramon Saul Sanchez, “because the Cuban regime is massacring the Cuban activists.”

Supporters of the Cuba democracy movement spoke outside the Mexican Consulate in Miami on Monday. They condemned recent remarks by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claiming Cuba is already free.

“We are asking the president of Mexico to retract on those statements and to side with the Cuban people,” said Sanchez.

During a media conference, DeSantis said he is pushing to keep Cubans on the island connected with the rest of the world. They were stripped access to the internet after demonstrators started protesting against the regime.

“We in the United States have the capability to help provide the connectivity that, I think, would be essential in exposing the truth and really holding the regime accountable,” he said.

DeSantis said he has yet to hear from Biden regarding the matter.

“We would like to see, obviously, a response, but we would like to see a positive response,” he said. “I think it would make a big difference given the situation that’s going on down there.”

On Sunday, hundreds of South Floridians rallied for the freedom of the Cuban people.

“We need the help, Biden. Please help us, Biden,” said demonstrator George Pita.

A rally held by members of the Cuban Jewish community in South Florida is scheduled to take place at Versailles Restaurant, starting at 7 p.m.

