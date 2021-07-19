MIAMI (WSVN) - Cries for freedom across South Florida continued to intensify, as local protests calling for an end to the decades-long regime in Cuba entered their ninth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is reportedly taking steps to review relations between the U.S. and the island nation.

Monday afternoon, 7News cameras captured protesters marching along Southwest Eighth Street near Versailles Restaurant.

Two men held a large sign that read in Spanish, “Dying for your homeland is living.”

One of the men holding the sign is Jose Urbano Rodriguez. He said his brother, whose picture is on the sign, was arrested by Cuban police on July 11 for demonstrating against the government.

“They said he’s going to be in jail indefinitely,” he said.

Urbano Rodriguez said the names on the sign next to his brother’s picture are other people who were apprehended after the demonstrations.

Urbano Rodriguez said he prays that his brother is still alive.

The demonstrations are taking place as the Associated Press reports President Joe Biden has ordered the State Department to create a group to review the U.S. policy that allows people in the U.S. to send money to loved ones in Cuba. The report states the Biden administration wants to ensure that money reaches families without the Cuban government taking a cut.

In addition, The Miami Herald reported Monday that the Cuban government said travelers will be allowed to take unlimited food, medicine and hygiene products into the country, without paying customs duties.

But despite these developments, Cuban Americans in South Florida said those struggling in Cuba are in dire need of international support.

“We need to have as much international solidarity as possible, at this point,” said Cuban exile Ramon Saul Sanchez, “because the Cuban regime is massacring the Cuban activists.”

Supporters of the Cuba democracy movement spoke outside the Mexican Consulate in Miami on Monday. They condemned recent remarks by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claiming Cuba is already free.

“We are asking the president of Mexico to retract on those statements and to side with the Cuban people,” said Sanchez.

During a media conference, DeSantis said he is pushing to keep Cubans on the island connected with the rest of the world. They were stripped access to the internet after demonstrators started protesting against the regime.

“We in the United States have the capability to help provide the connectivity that, I think, would be essential in exposing the truth and really holding the regime accountable,” he said.

DeSantis said he has yet to hear from Biden regarding the matter, but according to the report from the Associates Press, Biden is calling for the administration to work with Congress to help make the internet more accessible on the island.

A rally held by members of the Cuban Jewish community in South Florida is currently taking place near Versailles Restaurant.

