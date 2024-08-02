MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s Venezuelan community and public officials are reacting to the political unrest in the South American country following the presidential election, one day before a rally is set to be held in downtown Miami.

A peaceful protest and rally, planned for Saturday at Bayfront Park, come as tensions in Venezuela continue to rise. President Nicolás Maduro declared himself as the winner of Sunday’s presidential election, and now opposition leader María Corina Machado has gone into hiding after being threatened to be arrested by the regime.

“We will uncover and capture them all, and we will be victorious,” said Maduro during a public address.

The United States announced Thursday it is clear that Maduro lost the popular vote in the Venezuelan election. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said a in a statement, “Now is the time for the Venezuelan parties to begin discussions on a respectful, peaceful transition in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law and the wishes of the Venezuelan people.”

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council has since released a tally saying Maduro won by close to 52%.

Meanwhile, Machado said her life has been threatened. Cellphone video shared by her office shows Machado’s headquarters vandalized. The walls and doors were stained with black paint after, they said, they were ransacked by masked assailants.

In a video posted online, Machado called on all Venezuelans to protest on Saturday and fight for their country.

City commissioners at Miami City Hall viewed Machado’s message on Friday.

Commissioner Joe Carollo praised Machado for her courage and resolve.

“María Corina Machado is truly the wonder woman, the wonder woman of Venezuela, of the free world,” she said.

Carollo, elected officials and activists confirmed Saturday’s peaceful protest to stand in solidarity with the Venezuelans.

Venezuelan American activist Héctor Mujica addressed reporters on Friday.

“Sadly, what began as an election with a historic turnout, and potentially what could have been a beacon for democracy across the Americas,” he said.

As the unrest continues in Venezuela, hundreds of people have been arrested. At least 11 have been killed, including two minors, according to a human rights group in the country.

Venezuelan exiles in Miami said these people are not alone.

Some demonstrators who spoke with 7News at a rally held on Doral on Thursday pointed the finger at Maduro’s regime.

“They’re lying to everybody,” said a woman.

“There’s no way that they won this election,” said a man.

“I feel there was, I think, a great injustice,” said another man.

