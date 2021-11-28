CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida shoppers rang in the holiday season this weekend by supporting small local businesses.

Small Business Saturday gives Americans a chance to spend their time and their dollars at the smaller mom-and-pop stores on a weekend when so many are back to doing in-person holiday shopping.

President Joe Biden spent the day on Nantucket off Massachusetts. It’s the commander in chief’s traditional spot for Thanksgiving, but his first time as president.

Biden wrapped up his outing with Mass at St. Mary, Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, spent their day in the nation’s capital visiting the D.C. Holiday Market.

In South Florida, business owners were thrilled to see shoppers face to face.

Locals and snowbirds from Canada flocked back to Kal Zohni’s shop, Majestic Fine Arts & Gems, in Fort Lauderdale.

“I think anytime is great to stimulate business at this time, and just to see people out, it’s just a wonderful feeling that things are slowly but surely are getting back together,” said Zohni.

Eddie and Marilyn Martinez, who opened their shop, Bliss Imprints, in Coral Gables during the pandemic, said they hope to cultivate repeat customers beyond the winter holiday season.

“From 5 to 8 p.m. on December 3rd as well, we will be having our grand opening, so if you’re in the area, we’d love for you to come, say hello,” said Marilyn.

The Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce has been working to promote awareness of shopping local for nearly 12 years, and they hope for continued support from the community.

“Every day is about taking care of our small businesses who work so hard to take care of us,” said Mark Trowbridge, the chamber’s president.

Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted about the importance of small businesses, calling them the backbone of the American economy.

