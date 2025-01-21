MIAMI (WSVN) - On his first day in office, President Donald Trump wasted no time getting to work on one of his key campaign issues: immigration.

The president signed a slew of executive actions on the issue, including reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy, ending refugee resettlement, and terminating a parole program that provided a legal pathway to entry for Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans.

“As commander-in-chief, I have no higher responsibilities than to defend our country from threats and invasions and that is exactly what I am going to do,” Trump said in his inaugural address to the nation on Monday.

His quick actions sparked topics of conversation across South Florida where residents and local politicians reacted to the executive orders.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, who attended Trump’s inauguration in Washington D.C. said the immigration orders target regular people instead of criminals.

“What his executive actions do today is the opposite. It targets the innocent who are simply fleeing their countries in fear of persecution and also to make a better life for themselves and their families,” she said. “He’s not after criminals. He’s after law-abiding, tax-paying people, many of whom have been here for decades.”

The parole program, known as CHNV, had allowed more than 530,000 migrants from the four countries to temporarily migrate to the U.S. on a two-year parole. A similar parole program, called the CBP One app, also shut down on Monday and any existing appointments were canceled.

That app had allowed over one million people to enter the country by requesting appointments electronically at the U.S. southern border with Mexico, in an attempt to dissuade migrants from going to the border in person.

Local Trump supporters in Miami were excited to hear about the ending of the parole programs and the president’s move on immigration.

“Ohh I feel it’s awesome. We needed to do a little bit of cleaning when it comes to the border,” said Alberto Guerrera.

“I think to come to this country is a privilege and we should come legally. I feel sorry for them, try again,” said Maggie.

But Wasserman-Schultz said it is not right.

“What we need to be doing is prioritizing prevention of dangerous criminals who pose a true threat to the United States,” she said.

The Florida Immigration Coalition also released a statement on the executive orders saying, in part:

“We are deeply alarmed and outraged by the series of executive orders signed by President Trump…targeting immigrant communities with inhumane and morally reprehensible policies.”

The CHNV and Remain in Mexico program are expected to undergo tons of legal challenges during Trump’s term.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.