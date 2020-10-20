South Florida residents head out to polls for day 2 of early voting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As day two of early voting begins, several South Florida residents had an early start to their morning to avoid waiting to cast their ballot.

Early Tuesday morning, 7News cameras captured voters waiting in line outside the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens.

“I’m one who has been voting ever since I was 18 years old,” said early voter Lee Hill. “I’m 78 now, never missed the opportunity to vote.”

“We got up at, I think, at 4:30 [a.m.] or something and headed here. Got something to eat and we’re standing in line,” said early voter Paul Griffin.

Residents in Miami-Dade and Broward counties can vote at any early voting site in the county.

Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at any early voting site.

Early voting ends on Nov. 1.

To find an early voting site in Miami-Dade County, click here. For wait times, click here.

To find an early voting site in Broward County, click here. For wait times, click here.

