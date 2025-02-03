MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents provided mixed reactions when asked about the incoming tariffs being placed by President Donald Trump on Canada, Mexico, and China on Tuesday.

7News spoke with residents across Miami Shores, where reactions were mixed. While some are hopeful for the incoming changes, many are concerned about the impact on their wallets.

“My worst fantasies are being fulfilled,” said Miami Shores resident Judy.

“He sets low bars and fails to achieve them,” said Judy’s husband.

“He shut the border like he said; he’s getting control over what we need to get control over,” said Miami Shores resident Luis Rhode.

President Donald Trump plans to make good on his promise to impose steep tariffs on some of the United States’ largest trade partners. Some say he is bringing the country to the brink of a trade war.

“We have to balance out the trade, number one, and we’ve got to stop people from pouring into our country. We’ve stopped it. They haven’t stopped it. We’ve stopped it,” he said.

The tariffs would include 25% on Canadian imports and 10% on Chinese imports.

Trump cited a national emergency on the flow of fentanyl and undocumented migrants pouring across both the southern and northern borders. He hopes the steep tariffs would incentivize the U.S. trade partners to reduce their deficits and secure their borders with the U.S.

“They have to stop people from pouring in, and we have to stop fentanyl, and that includes China,” he said.

Canadian officials responded by saying that despite not wanting to fight an economic tit-for-tat with the U.S., they don’t plan on losing it.

“We don’t want to have this fight, but we are not going to lose it,” said Chrystia Freeland, member of the Canadian Parliament.

On Monday, Trump announced he will not place tariffs on Mexico for another month after successful negotiations with Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum.

President Trump wrote to X Monday morning to announce the agreement, writing,

“[She] agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican soldiers on the border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants into our country.”

Economists say the president’s move can lead to U.S. households spending $2,600 more a year towards groceries and gas.

Some residents, like Rhode, in Miami Shores see the moves by Trump as a welcome sign, saying the price hike is worth it.

“What he’s really saying is, Please, our kids are dying; we want them alive,” Rhode said. “The immediate price that you think you’ll see a spike in is smoke and mirrors. If you want to pay a nickel more for some tequila. It’s not affecting our lives.”

“Worst case scenario it gets a little worse,” said another resident. “But it’s worth a try to make things a lot better.”

Others shared their concerns with 7News on how potential retaliatory tariffs from China and Canada could impact their wallets.

“People don’t realize what they get from China,” said Judy. “Their clothes, everything. Almost everything material is going to go up. The tariffs we impose on other countries are passed directly to the consumers.”

“Everything‘s going to get really expensive,” said another resident.

As of 5 p.m., Monday, Trump announced a one month pause on the tariffs against Canada and Mexico following productive calls between the leaders. The tariff on China is still expected to go into effect on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.