South Florida Republicans mum on Trump’s election fraud allegations

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several South Florida Republican leaders appear to be giving the silent treatment to President Donald Trump’s claims of “corruption and fraud” during this week’s general election.

The commander in chief’s path to victory has steadily narrowed as ballots continue to be counted. As of Friday morning, he is likely facing defeat.

Thursday evening, Trump questioned the integrity of the ballot counting process in several closely contested states.

“They’re trying to steal an election,” he said.

Republicans across the nation have weighed in on the president’s remarks. Some have called his approach a “bad move,” while others agree with his corruption claims.

“We’re not going away,” said former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has criticized the ballot processing in Pennsylvania.

But in South Florida, Republicans are not saying much at all.

When asked about the matter, U.S. Rep.-elect Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., replied, “No, I can’t, ’cause I have to make a personal call.”

Gimenez, the newly elected representative for District 26, said he’s not going to talk about it.

While U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has not mentioned the president. In a tweet he wrote, “Faith in our election is as important as the outcome. Preserving it requires not allowing the outcome to be decided by either the media or a candidate. Transparently count every legally cast vote and allow courts to decide claims of irregularities or fraud on the basis of evidence.”

7News has reached out to Rubio’s office for a more direct response about Trump’s claims of election fraud, but they have not responded.

It’s the same story for U.S. Senator Rick Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep.-elect Maria Elvira Salazar.

With or without their support, it appears Trump is not backing down.

“Ultimately, I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule, but there’s been a lot of shenanigans, and we can’t stand for that in our country,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.