NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Elections officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are ready for South Florida voters to hit the polls for two weeks of early voting.

Beginning Monday morning, registered voters will be able to voice their choice early ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Local elections officials are making sure the next two weeks of early voting run as smoothly as possible.

“We’re doing logic and accuracy testing on all of the equipment,” said Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.

This entails everything from opening the machines, to transmitting and counting the results, as well as inserting the ballots.

“What it does is, it proves to both us and all of the observers here that the voting units are capturing the results properly and that the results of the election are accurate,” said Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

Voting departments across the country were scrutinized after the 2020 election when former President Donald Trump made controversial claims that the election was rigged.

He pointed fingers at vote-by-mail methods, which were popular during the pandemic, saying they were not counted properly.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis created an Office of Election Crimes and Security to review fraud allegations.

This year, White said, more than 1,400 people in Miami-Dade have signed up to be poll watchers to go out and watch the procedures at the precincts.

“I think that the more observers and participants that we have in the process, the better, because there are more people that can see that we’re doing things accurately, within state law,” she said, “and you may not be happy with the results of the election, but you will know that everything was done properly.”

To find early voting locations in Miami-Dade County, click here. For Broward County, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.