(WSVN) - The first Haitian-American to represent South Florida in Congress has been sworn to serve.

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick took the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening.

She won last week’s special election to represent Florida’s 20th district in Washington.

“I’m a child of immigrant parents who risked their lives to come to the United States. I thank my colleagues who fought for me even before I was born here to ensure that immigrants can actually have a place in our country and can live their American dream,” said Cherfilus-McCormick.

Cherfilus-McCormick succeeds the late Alcee Hastings.

