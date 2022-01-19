(WSVN) - The first Haitian-American to represent South Florida in Congress has been sworn to serve.

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick took the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening.

She won last week’s special election to represent Florida’s 20th district in Washington.

“I’m a child of immigrant parents who risked their lives to come to the United States. I thank my colleagues who fought for me even before I was born here to ensure that immigrants can actually have a place in our country and can live their American dream,” said Cherfilus-McCormick.

Cherfilus-McCormick succeeds the late Alcee Hastings.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox