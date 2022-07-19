WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Several House Democrats were arrested near the U.S. Supreme Court, as they protested the conservative majority’s decision last month to overturn the right to an abortion.

New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Ta-Leeb of Michigan and 14 other lawmakers were taken into custody after blocking an intersection near the court.

On Friday, the Democratic-led house passed legislation that would enshrine abortion rights into federal law.

However, that measure is expected to fail in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.