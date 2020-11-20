Senator Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

(WSVN) - Florida Senator Rick Scott announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott made the announcement on Twitter just after 9:20 a.m., Friday.

Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020

He said he is experiencing “very mild symptoms” and advised members of the public to take proper precautions to protect themselves and others.

