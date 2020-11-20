Senator Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

(WSVN) - Florida Senator Rick Scott announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott made the announcement on Twitter just after 9:20 a.m., Friday.

He said he is experiencing “very mild symptoms” and advised members of the public to take proper precautions to protect themselves and others.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending