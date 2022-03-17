(WSVN) - Mask mandates on public transportation may be a thing of the past following Wednesday’s Senate vote.

The Senate voted 57-40 to overturn the mandate.

The public transport mask mandate, which was intially set to expire on March 18, was extended until April 18 last week by the White House.

The extension comes as many states have eased up on restrictions following the decline in cases.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.