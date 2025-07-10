(WSVN) - The U.S. Senate has passed Lulu’s law, a bill designed to send real-time alerts to mobile devices during shark attacks along U.S. coastlines.

The new law would allow federal and local governments to send warnings to cellphones near the beach if any shark attack was reported within close proximity.

The bipartisan legislation introduced by Alabama Senator Katie Britt is named in honor of 16-year-old Lulu Gribbin, who survived a shark attack in 2024 off the Florida coast.

The bill will now go to the House of Representatives. If passed, it will then head to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

