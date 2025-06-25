WASHINGTON (WSVN) — The top Democrat in the United States Senate was briefly hospitalized for dehydration.

A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the 74-year-old started feeling lightheaded while working out at the Senate gym on Wednesday morning.

Schumer was transported to the hospital, where he was treated with fluids and electrolytes.

He has since returned to work at the U.S. Capitol.

Washington and other parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast remain under an extreme heat advisory.

