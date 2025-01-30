WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is one step closer to being confirmed as the United States Attorney General.

Senators voted Wednesday to advance her nomination out of the Senate Judiciary Committee and toward the full Senate floor.

The committee vote was divided among party lines, with 12 Republicans voting in favor and 10 Democrats against.

A confirmation vote date has not been set yet.

Bondi served as Florida’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019.

President Donald Trump nominated Bondi after his previous pick, former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., dropped his bid following allegations he paid underage girls for sex.

