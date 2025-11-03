MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As the government shutdown enters its 34th day on Monday, several Senate Democrats made a South Florida stop to hear from residents on the possible spike in healthcare premiums and the funding cutoff for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren held a roundtable in Miami where they said local voters are feeling the pain of the shutdown and placed the blame on the Trump administration.

“We’re here today because Trump and Republicans in Washington would rather shut down government than help make healthcare affordable,” said Warren.

“This is going to be unaffordable for millions of people,” said Smith.

“We’re not asking to fix everything that is wrong with the healthcare system. We’re just saying don’t increase people’s premiums by 75%, 175%,” said Murphy.

The senators highlighted the stories of several Floridians who are feeling the sticker shock of increases in healthcare premiums as open enrollment began and the subsidies behind the Affordable Care Act are set to expire.

“Now I have to decide food or my premium,” said a concerned resident.

Up north in Broward, U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz hosted SNAP beneficiaries to hear their stories of struggling to make ends meet as the benefits run out.

“I actually breathed a sign of relief when I was approved for $100 which, you know, doesn’t sound like a lot but it really made a difference in my life,” said Annette Chang.

“My rent was due on the first. I have until the fifth to pay it so I took a partial payment from that to go to the grocery store,” said Sheba McKinon.

Hours after the dual events, the Trump administration informed a federal judge that they plan to partially fund the SNAP program.

“The president’s not appealing the decision. He wants SNAP to be done, but he doesn’t see the mechanism to do it. So you have Treasury, you have [the United States Department of Agriculture,] you have the other agencies involved that are working overtime,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

A day earlier, during a 60 Minutes interview, President Donald Trump placed blame of the weekslong shutdown on Democrats.

“Obamacare is terrible and we can fix it with the Democrats. All they have to do is let the country open and we’ll fix it. Democrats fault,” said Trump.

Both sides remain at odds over healthcare subsidies. Democrats are demanding negotiations to extend the expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, but Republicans only want to negotiate after the government reopens.

Meantime, federal workers say they find themselves caught in the middle of the political football.

“Fight for us too because we’re losing everything. We’re being targeted. We’re losing our jobs, losing our healthcare, losing everything that matters,” said worker Debra Wright.

The Trump administration said it may take some time to process November SNAP payments.

