FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the midterm elections growing closer, candidates in one of the most high-profile races in Florida have wasted no time in criss-crossing the state to shore up support and woo new voters.

With the race to secure votes nearing the finish line, it was a busy Thursday for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings and Republican incumbent Marco Rubio.

7News cameras captured a line of voters outside ArtServe, an early voting site located along East Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

In Coral Springs, Demings joined leaders and advocates for a discussion on gun violence prevention.

“I took an oath, I’ve taken five now in my lifetime, that I will protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” she said. “This conversation is not about keeping guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens. This conversation is about keeping dangerous guns out of the hands of dangerous people.”

From 2007 to 2011, Demings served as the first female chief of police in Orlando. She worked 27 years for the city’s police department.

As Demings continues to campaign across the Sunshine State, Rubio has launched a series of ads conveying what his campaign believes is at stake this year.

In a campaign ad, the Republican incumbent said, “This is our country, and if you don’t love it, you’re free to leave it, but we will never allow anyone to destroy it.”

Rubio addressed supporters at a rally in Kissimmee held Thursday afternoon.

“The same people are controlling the White House, the House, the Senate, and if they were in power in Washington for another two years, they would destroy this country, and we will not allow anyone to destroy the greatest country in the history of the world,” he said.

Rubio’s speech took place a day after he spoke to a crowd at the National Association of Police Organizations in Fort Lauderdale.

As both candidates sprint toward the Nov. 8 midterms, they stressed the qualities that they believe make them the best option for voters.

“I will spend every day I am in the Senate doing what I did as the police chief: working hard to get dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people,” said Demings.

“We want common sense back in our politics, and we want to leave our children what our parents left for us: the greatest nation in the history of mankind,” said Rubio. “Thank you, guys. God bless you. Let’s go win.”

Early voting ends Sunday in Broward and Miami Dade counties.

